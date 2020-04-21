  • Download mobile app
21 Apr 2020, Edition - 1743, Tuesday
One tested positive in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 21, 2020

Coimbatore: With one more testing positive for Covid-19 in Coimbatore the total number of patients in the ESI Hospital increased to 134 today.

However, there was no positive case in Tirupur (109), Erode (70) Salem (24) and Nilgiris (9), official sources said.

Meanwhile 31 patients were discharged from ESI hospital today, taking the total discharged number to 106. This include three children and 10 women.

The district collector, K Rajamani and West Zone IG K Periah sent them off by handing over fruit baskets.

