One “trouser” gang member detained, search for six others

Coimbatore : Four special police teams have been formed to nab a seven-member burglar gang, who roamed only in trousers, covered their mouth with clothes sand indulged in burglary. This had become a nightmare to the people of certain parts of the city for the last 10 days.

The gang, which move in areas past midnight, “in their uniforms,” targeted many houses in Singanallur area in the city during the period and managed to burgle valuables from one house, while other attempts were thwarted by the alert residents, police said.

Police, on night rounds, managed to nab one Veeramani from Singanallur past midnight on Friday, said to be one of the gang members.

The gang had made many futile attempt to break open the houses daily for the last one week, as the people living in the area remained alert

and residents raised alarm after noticing them, police said.

However, the gang managed to break open a house in Sulur and decamped with 12 sovereign of gold jewels and police managed to get the CCTV footage in the area, after which investigations are on.

With one person falling in the dragnet, the special teams are on the job to nab other six, they said.