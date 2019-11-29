Onion prices not soaring, farmer getting good price: Jaggi Vasudev

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Nov 29 : Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Friday justified the increased prices of onion, by which the farmers were getting ‘good prices’ for their produce at least once in a three years.

Replying to a question on the soaring prices of onion across the Country, on the sidelines of the 6th Annual General Meeting of Velliangiri Uzhavan Producer Company, a Farmer Producer Company (FPO) initiated by Isha,

Outreach, he said “it is not soaring. It is fetching good price for the farmer.”

There was no point in blaming the farmer for the price rice and if he got Rs.100 for per kg for three months, he will at least get Rs.50, Jaggi Vasudev said. When pointed out that the common man was suffering due to this, he

quipped “Who is common man, it is the farmer who is the common man”.

To another question whether there was the need of a new policy for farmers, he said “I do not think so.There should not be unnecessary control. The Government should extend support to the farmer and not control. By controlling them, the Government is threatening the food security of the Nation.”

With regard to Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the produces, he said there was MSP for a few produces like rice and sugarcane. But by providing MSP for some more cereals like Ragi, the Government has taken a revolutionary step.

With regard to FOP, he said that this is among the top 10 in the country, with Rs 11.95 crore turnover in 2018-19.

Isha Outreach has an ambition to bring 25,000 farmers under one company and replicate across the nation, he said