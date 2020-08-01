Online launch of Startup Studio

Covai Post Network

A start-up studio,under the aegis of E-box colleges,was launched via online today.

In his inaugural address,the former Vice-chancellor of Anna University Dr.E.Balagurusamy observed that the main objective of the engineering course was to transform India into an entrepreneurial nation.Appreciating the e-box colleges for their initiative,he said that every engineering student should aspire to become an entrepreneur,even before he or she leaves the college.

Every college should be equipped with a research laboratory and be accessible to the students,round the clock.Problems confronting the country should be identified and appropriate products to tackle such problems should be put together.The staff also should be actively involved in such endeavours.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Innovation Officer ,Amphisoft, dwelt on the future of startup studios. Amphisoft CEO Pradeep Duraisamy in his introductory remarks,listed the benefits of startup studios. Sivaramaklrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, Amphisoft, also spoke Dr. Ramkumar, Director, E Box Colleges,proposed a vote of thanks.