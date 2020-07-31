Only two cases in the Nilgiris on Friday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Friday brought some cheer,on the Covid front,to the people of Nilgiris.

Even as residents were anticipating a high number of cases,the administration announced that only two had been recorded,bringing all round relief.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,of the fresh infections,one was a 47 year old woman of Chinnacoonoor and the other was a 29 year old woman of Archedin near Coonoor.

The total number of cases now stands at 766. 632 have been cured.