07 Sep 2020, Edition - 1882, Monday
Travel

Coimbatore

Ooty garden to beckon visitors from September 9

Radhakrishnan D

September 7, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Having been closed for over five months due to the spread of the Corona virus,the Government Botanical Garden,the most popular tourist attraction, in the Nilgiris will reopen on September 9.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya, along with the Botanical garden,other parks like the Government Rose Garden,the Sim’s Park and the Katteri Park will also reopen.

The move has been welcomed by the hospitality and travel sectors here.

Speaking to The Covai Post,the Secretary of the Nilgiri Hotels and Restaurants Association (NHRA) Mr.N.Chandrashekar hoped that it will pave the way for normalcy being restored on the tourism front.

He pointed out that the,unexpected turn of events,brought about by the contagion had very badly hit the tourist industry.

He hoped that all stake holders will join in promoting responsible tourism.

