03 Aug 2021, Edition - 2212, Tuesday
Travel

Coimbatore

Ooty gears up to greet the President

Radhakrishnan D

August 2, 2021

Udhagamandalam: The stage is set for the visit of the President of India Mr.Ram Nath Kovind to the Nilgiris.

With the President scheduled to arrive on Tuesday,the hill station has been spruced up and fully geared to give him a fitting welcome.
According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,who is spearheading the arrangements ,Mr.Ram Nath Kovind will be accompanied by the Governor of Tamil Nadu Mr.Banwarilal Purohit.

On August 4,they will participate in a programme organised at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington.They will stay at the Raj Bhavan here and leave on August 6.

