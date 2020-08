Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The municipal market in Udhagamandalam will remain closed for four days from Thursday.

The decision follows,six persons in the market testing positive for the Corona virus.

Pointing out that the market,with about 1400 shops will be reopened only after it has been thoroughly disinfected,civic officials said that traders with perishable commodities had been told that they can remove them.