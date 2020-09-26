Opposition misguiding farmers on farm bills: BJP Agri wing

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP Tamil Nadu Agricultural wing

Saturday accused the opposition parties of misguiding the farming community over the new Farm Bills to take political advantage.

The proposed demonstration by DMK, Congress and their allies against the bills was nothing but political gimmick being played on the gullible

farmers, as both the parties had done nothing for the benefit of the farmers, when they were in power, the wing president, G K Nagaraj told reporters here.

Nagaraj said that farmers from the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tirupur are attending a consultative meeting here and almost all of them welcomed the reforms bill.

BJP State vice president, Vanathi Srinivasan, who was present said that it would be very difficult to enact any legislation, only after consulting the people.

However, she said that prime minister, Narendra Modi is giving priority to agricultural sector than the industries.

The State chief Minister, K Palanisamy had also made it clear on the bill, she said adding that both the Centre and State will not not implement any schemes opposed by the farmers.