Outreach Meetup for the Defence Innovation / Startup Program by FORGE

Coimbatore : Outreach Meetup for the Defence (GoI) Innovation/ Startup Program organised by the city-based FORGE has been nominated as one of the five Partner Incubators for the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) program.

The program was launched by Department of Defence Production (DoDP), Ministry of Defence to create an ecosystem that would foster innovation and technological developments in Defence and Aerospace industries, a release from Forge said.

As a part of this initiative, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, had launched Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, aimed at supporting Startups/MSMEs/Innovators to create prototypes and/or commercialize products/solutions in the area of National Defence and Security.

To create awareness of the DISC initiative and to build a vibrant defence innovation ecosystem galvanising the key players in the Mysore-Bangalore-Chennai-Trichy-Kochi-Coimbatore industrial corridor, FORGE is organizing DISC outreach programs at Coimbatore and Bengaluru on September 26 and October 8 respectively.

FORGE invites stakeholders of the industry, MSMEs, startups, innovators, researchers, technology providers, research labs, and academia for the outreach programs, a step towards realizing the vision of iDEX.