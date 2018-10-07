Over 15,000 run in 6th Edition of Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore:About 15,000 runners participated in the 6th Edition of Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon 2018, which was flagged off by Railways ADGP, C Sylendra Babu here on Sunday.

Amid the fear of rains looming large, an army of runners lined up at the start line and also a large number of spectators for the cause of fighting cancer.

While the 21.1 km half marathon, with 2,000 plus runners was flagged off by Sylendra Babu, the 10 km run, which had over 5,000 runners, was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).Sujit Kumar, as the 5 km run, with 8,000 plus runners, was flagged off by, Business Head, Vodafone Idea Pvt. Ltd. Tamil Nadu, S Murali.

Timing chips were used to keep track of the participants and provide official and personal times.

Dr. T Balaji, Managing Trustee of the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, joint organisors said that the proceeds from this edition will enable us to reach out to many more in the community who need our services.”

Results – Open Category: Half Marathon – 21.1 kms Men: Rajkumar 01:12;02 Women: Soniya V – 01:32:22, 10 km marathon Men: Sathish Kumar M – 00:32:13 Women Sowmya 00.38.34 Veteran Category Half Marathon – 21.1 kms Men Baba 01.35.40 Women Kalai Mani – 02:01:04.