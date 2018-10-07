  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The bus fell at Kela Moth on the highway as it was going from Banihal to Ramban
  • Kerala: Over 5000 Ayyappa devotees holding demonstrations in Changanassery
  • All assembly polls to happen before Jan 15: EC
  • Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh to go on polls on 28 November
  • Counting in all five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana – to be held on December 11, 2018
  • SP to contest election independently in MP
  • Modi meets Putin: And discovers non-alignment, which would have saved us the somersault over China
  • Anti-Corruption Bureau has conducted raids in districts of Karnataka, Belagavi and Bagalkot
  • EC is likely to announce poll dates for MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
  • Development is important but not at the cost of environment, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh
Travel

Coimbatore

Over 15,000 run in 6th Edition of Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon

Covai Post Network

October 7, 2018

Coimbatore:About 15,000 runners participated in the 6th Edition of Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon 2018, which was flagged off by Railways ADGP, C Sylendra Babu here on Sunday.

Amid the fear of rains looming large, an army of runners lined up at the start line and also a large number of spectators for the cause of fighting cancer.

While the 21.1 km half marathon, with 2,000 plus runners was flagged off by Sylendra Babu, the 10 km run, which had over 5,000 runners, was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).Sujit Kumar, as the 5 km run, with 8,000 plus runners, was flagged off by, Business Head, Vodafone Idea Pvt. Ltd. Tamil Nadu, S Murali.

Timing chips were used to keep track of the participants and provide official and personal times.

Dr. T Balaji, Managing Trustee of the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, joint organisors said that the proceeds from this edition will enable us to reach out to many more in the community who need our services.”

Results – Open Category: Half Marathon – 21.1 kms Men:   Rajkumar 01:12;02 Women:   Soniya V – 01:32:22, 10 km marathon Men:  Sathish Kumar M – 00:32:13 Women Sowmya 00.38.34 Veteran Category Half Marathon – 21.1 kms Men Baba 01.35.40 Women   Kalai Mani – 02:01:04.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿