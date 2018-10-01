  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Oct 2018, Edition - 1175, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Saradha Scam: CBI summons 2 top cops from West Bengal
  • Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest ends. Transit order set aside by Delhi HC
  • Nana Patekar sends a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
  • Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha plea
  • Major air mishap averted; AirAsia Goa-Bengaluru flight makes emergency landing
  • Fracas inside Delhi-Jodhpur flight, 6 passengers approached cockpit
  • Sandeep Patil lashes out at selectors for ignoring Karun Nair in Test squad
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in trouble, FIR against Delhi CM over his tweet on Vivek Tiwari Case
  • Parakram Parv celebrated to show India’s determination: Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Karun Nair’s dropping was baffling, says former Indian skipper and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar
Travel

Coimbatore

Over 15,000 to participate in Coimbatore Marathon on Oct seven

Covai Post Network

October 1, 2018

Coimbatore : A record 15,000 entries have been received for the 6th Edition of City’s premier event ” Coimbatore Marathon 2018″ to be held here on October seven.

With the theme “Inspire and get inspired+ the event in three categories of 21.1 KM run (half Marathon), a 10 KM run and a five KM run/walk, is organised by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, in association with Coimbatore Runners and Show Space Events, the race director, Ramesh Ponnusamy told reporters here on Monday.

The event is held in aid of the Foundation, a charitable trust dedicated to the counselling, care and support of cancer patients and their family members for the last 27 years, Ramesh said.

Stating that the number of participants was witnessing tremendous increase from 8,300 from the first edition to nearly doubling in the 6th edition, the Foundation Managing Trustee, Dr Balaji said the Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon has become a landmark event not only just in the marathon calendar of India but also in the initiative against Cancer.

Runners from 206 cities of 15 States, including some professional runners from Defence forces are participating in the event, with a prize money of Rs.2.65 lakh, Ramesh said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿