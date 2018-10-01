Over 15,000 to participate in Coimbatore Marathon on Oct seven

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A record 15,000 entries have been received for the 6th Edition of City’s premier event ” Coimbatore Marathon 2018″ to be held here on October seven.

With the theme “Inspire and get inspired+ the event in three categories of 21.1 KM run (half Marathon), a 10 KM run and a five KM run/walk, is organised by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, in association with Coimbatore Runners and Show Space Events, the race director, Ramesh Ponnusamy told reporters here on Monday.

The event is held in aid of the Foundation, a charitable trust dedicated to the counselling, care and support of cancer patients and their family members for the last 27 years, Ramesh said.

Stating that the number of participants was witnessing tremendous increase from 8,300 from the first edition to nearly doubling in the 6th edition, the Foundation Managing Trustee, Dr Balaji said the Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon has become a landmark event not only just in the marathon calendar of India but also in the initiative against Cancer.

Runners from 206 cities of 15 States, including some professional runners from Defence forces are participating in the event, with a prize money of Rs.2.65 lakh, Ramesh said.