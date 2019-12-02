Over 17,000 kg banned plastic seized, Rs.26 lakh fine realised in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The City Corporation has seized over 17,000 kgs ofbanned plastic products and realised a fine of Rs.26 lakh during this year so far.

According to official release, the corporation in its drive against the banned plastics seized, 17,116.5 kgs and realised a fine of Rs.26.87,300 from January one to till now.

The officials seized 3,686 kgs of plastic products and realised a fine of Rs.3.12 lakh in the month of November alone.

In the drive carried out this month, two tonnes of plastics were seized with a fine amount of Rs.one lakh on December one and two. .