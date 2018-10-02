Over 200 students take part in Coimbatore cycling contest

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : More than 200 students participated in a district-level cycling competition here on Tuesday to commemorate former Chief Minister C N Anna Durai’s birth anniversary on September 15.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sujith Kumar flagged off the race and distributed prizes. The championship was organised by the Coimbatore chapter of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore District Cyclists’ Association president J Krishnamurthy was present on the occasion.

Students were divided into four categories under 11, under 13, under 15 and under 17 years and had to cover distances of 2.5km, 5 km, 7.5 km and 12.5 km, respectively.

Girls were divided into two groups, under 11 and 13 years covering 2.5 km and under 15 and under 17 covering 5 km.

The top three winners received a cash prize of Rs.1,000 Rs.750 and Rs.500 along with a medal each.

Results: Boys

Under 11 – 1.Perks Acharya School Niranjan Devarajan, 2. Camford International School G.Abinav, 3. Einstein Public School Thepesh.

Under 13 – 1. SRSI School S.Varun, 2. Western Ghats International School Harshit, 3. St. Mary’s School S. Purushothaman.

Under 15 –1. St. Mary’s Convent Matriculation Hr. Sec. School M. Prajith, 2. St. Mary’s Convent Matriculation Hr. Sec. School S. Dinesh Babu, 3. Marana Gounder Matriculation School E. Logeshwaran

Under 17 –1. PSG Polytechnic N. Harish, 2. Amrita Vidhyalayam School Sharath, 3. CMS School Michel Johnson

Girls

Under 11 1. Yuvabharathi Public School Jai Jyotsna, 2. Western Ghats International School K. Habhini, 3. C.S. Academy K. Smrithi.

Under 13 – 1. SRSI School Swetha, 2. BVB School M. Pooja Swetha 3.St. Maris Convent R.Tamilarasi.

Under 15 – 1. SRSI School T.R. Suja Shree, 2. SRSI School Mythili Nayaki, 3. K.G. Metric Hr. Sec. School M. Janani

Under 17 – 1.SRSI School K.R. Varshini, 2. SRSI School N. Aashika, 3. PKD