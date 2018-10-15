Over 2,000 participate in Coimbatore Gamer Connect event

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 2,000 gamers participated in the Gamer Connect 2018 organised by NVIDIA here on Sunday.

It is a platform for Indian gaming community to bond, interact and explore new avenues and experience the latest technologies.

Leading companies such as Dell, LG and Zotac, who are also Gamer Connect partners, displayed their latest products, adding to the event’s appeal, a statement from NVIDIA South Asia consumer marketing head Vamsi Krishna said.

Also on display was NVIDIA’s top of the line GeForce RTX graphic cards, cutting-edge gaming laptops by Dell and gaming monitors by LG.

Gamers got to experience the best hardware available and played games lik Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, FIFA 19, WWE 2K19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, The Crew 2, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and many more.

A major attraction was NVIDIA’s new graphics cards, the RTX series – RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, it said, adding that new graphics cards support Ray Tracing technology that has never been seen in gaming, making games look more realistic than ever.

In the last three years, NVIDIA has conducted many Gamer Connects in focused gaming communities across 20 cities helping connect more than 20,000 gaming enthusiasts.

Of an estimated 16 million gamers in the country, a large portion was in Tier II and III cities, Vamsi said.