02 Mar 2020, Edition - 1693, Monday
Coimbatore

Over 34,000 students appear for plus two exam in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 2, 2020

Coimbatore : A total of 34,900 students are appearing for the Plus two examinations, which began today, the district collector, K Rajamani said.

Talking to reporters after inspecting an examination centre in Presentation School here, Rajamani said that there are 119 centres across the district for the examination, which will conclude on March 24.

The administration has taken steps to conduct a fair examination and provided necessary amenities for the students to write the examination without any problem, he said.

The students have also been cautioned against indulging in any sort of malpractices like copying, which if caught, will attract debar from appearing in the next two exams, he said.

