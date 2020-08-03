  • Download mobile app
03 Aug 2020, Edition - 1847, Monday
Painter arrested under POCSO for molesting tenth standard student in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 3, 2020

Police arrested a painter by profession under POCSO Act on charges of attempting to outrage the modesty of a teenage girl in Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts.

According to police, the 22-year old Das had taken the girl, a tenth standard student near Railway Station, stating that her brother was waiting there, on July 30.

After reaching there, the man attempted to outrage her modesty but the girl escaped from his clutches and narrated the incident to the mother.

Based on the complaint filed by the parents, Das was arrested under POCSO and lodged in the Central jail here.

