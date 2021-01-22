  • Download mobile app
22 Jan 2021, Edition - 2019, Friday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi Police to decide on farmers’ entry into capital, SC says
  • Will incorporate ‘Karnataka-occupied areas’ in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • Indian players have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute: Gavaskar
Travel

Coimbatore

Palani native held in Kovai for cheating ‘investors’ of Rs 2.06 crore

Covai Post Network

January 22, 2021

Share

One Palani native J. Jegadeesh (37) was arrested on Wednesday for duping eight persons of ₹ 2.60 crore. Two more persons have now lodged a complaint saying the accused had duped them of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of engaging in online trading.

A few others from Chennai, Madurai and other places in Tamil Nadu have also alleged that they have been cheated by Jegadeesh.
Jegadeesh was arrested based on a complaint given by R. Sivakumar, a resident of Nanjundapuram near Kallipalayam at Sarcarsamakulam, to Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu.

Jegadeesh had duped the complainant of ₹ 35 lakh which was given in October 2018 as stated in the FIR. He had allegedly promised Ravikumar of doubling the amount in seven months and returning it.

Ravikumar had also introduced seven of his friends to Jegadeesh. A total amount of ₹ 2.25 crore was invested with Jegadeesh, said the FIR that was filed by the District Crime Branch.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿