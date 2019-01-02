Panchaloha idols recovered from Coimbatore highway

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police today recovered two panchaloha idols lying on National Highway in Karumathampatti, some 22 kms from here.

Based on information from passersby about the abandoned idols, police rushed to the spot and recovered the idols of Venugopalasamy and Sathyabama, three and two feet tall respectively.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the idols were stolen from Venugopalasamy Temple in Kallampalayam in Shamalapuram in nearby Tirupur district, police said.

Armed with the CCTV footages from in and around the area, police are investigating about the persons, who threw the idols on the road side.