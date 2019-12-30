Panchayat Raj, a mini parliament at the village level: Isha Founder

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Panchayati Raj is a very unique and significant arrangement of democracy in our country. Probably as a nation, we have not realized the significance of what is Panchayat Raj… literally a mini-Parliament in the village level itself.” said Isha Foundation Founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote for local body elections at Muttathuvayal on the outskirts, Sadhguru said that this is democracy at its best that rural populations in the local areas in many ways govern themselves. Though larger policies are made in the Parliament and State Assemblies, rural populations have the freedom to govern themselves.”

Emphasizing the significance of the rural development, he said that the rural economy and the well being of its people was most important, because if we want the verticals of our economy to spread, without the participation of the people who live in the rural part of India, that is nearly 60 per cent of the country’s population, without their development, without their well being, without their economic prosperity and education well being there is no well being for the nation.