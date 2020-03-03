  • Download mobile app
04 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Panic as elephant strays in estate, one injured

Covai Post Network

March 3, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Panic gripped in Valparai, when a herd of elephants strayed in an estate and damaged two houses today.

After damaging the houses, the elephants targeted a ration shop and damaged rice and other articles in Nallamudi Estate area, police said.

While moving out, one elephant chased a 55-year old estate worker, who in his struggle to escape sustained serious injuries after falling into a pond. 

Hearing the screams of Angamuthu, fellow workers rushed to the spot and rescued him and admitted to the Government hospital in Valparai, police said.

