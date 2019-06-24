Parents seek action against HM for abusing by caste

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Some parents of students of a Corporation Primary school in the city Monday demanded immediate action and dismissal of the Head Mistress for allegedly calling students by caste.



The parents, along with students, came to the District Collectorate and submitted a petition to the Collector K Rajamani seeking action against Head Mistress Jayanthi claiming that she was abusing the students by caste and also asked them to clean the school toilets.



She used to snub the students by saying that being born in a low caste they will not have good qualities, the parents alleged



Besides abusing by caste name, Jayanthi also used to beat them with cane and threatened of dire consequences if they complained against her.



The parents of some students have already shifted their wards to another school because of her misbehaviour, parents claimed.