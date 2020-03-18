Part of mother’s liver successfully transplanted on 5 year old boy in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A city hospital has successfully transplanted part of liver of a woman on her five-year old son, suffering from Progressive Familial Hepatic Cholestasis, a serious liver disease by birth.

Hailing from Chennai, the boy, though responded to treatment during initial period, his condition later deteriorated and failed to respond to medical treatment, GEM Hospital Chairman, Dr C Palanivelu told reporters Wednesday.

Liver transplant being the only option to save the boy, mother volunteered to donate her liver and accordingly 150 grams of liver (two of the eight segments). were removed and transplanted on the boy 10 days ago, he said.

Stating that normally this type of surgery may cost about rs.20 lakh, Palanivelu thanked Tamil Nadu Government for approving the liver transplant under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Insurance Scheme.

Mother got discharged on 4th day and the boy on 8th day from the hospital and both were presented at the press conference.

The transplanted liver will grow in another two to three months to original size, Dr Vijay Anand, who led the medical team in the surgery, said.