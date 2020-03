Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Train no : 22670 Coimbatore – Tuticorin Link Express will be Partially cancelled between Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tuticorin from March 16 to 28 due to engineering works over Madurai Division.

Similarly, train no: 22669 Tuticorin – Coimbatore Link Express is also partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Vanji Maniyachchifor during same period.

This train will originate from Vanchi Maniyachchi, a railway release said.