Partial train cancellations in Salem Division

Coimbatore : Due to engineering work at the Erode Yard, following changes have been made in the running of trains originating/passing over Salem Division from April nine to April 27. Partial Cancellation of Train services:

Train No. 66602 Coimbatore- Salem MEMU Passenger will be short terminated at Perundurai partially cancelling between Perundurai – Salem for 2 days on 10.04.2019(Wednesday) & 13.04.19 (Saturday)

Train No. 66602 Coimbatore- Salem MEMU will be short terminated at Erode partially cancelling between Erode to Salem for 2 days on 20.04.2019(Saturday) & 22.04.19 (Monday).

Train No. 66603 Salem- Coimbatore MEMU Passenger will be partially cancelled between Salem- Perundurai on 10.04.2019(Wednesday) & 13.04.19 (Saturday ).

Train No. 66603 Salem- Coimbatore MEMU Passenger will be partially cancelled between Salem- Erode on 20.04.2019(Saturday) & 22.04.19 (Monday).

Train No. 56841 Tiruchchirappalli- Erode will be short terminated at Chavadipalaiyam and partially cancelled between Chavadipalaiyam to Erode on 25.04.2019 (Thursday).

Train No. 56825 Erode to Tirunelveli Passenger will be partially cancelled between Erode to Chavadipalaiyam on 25.04.19 (Thursday), a railway release said.

Regulations of Train services Train No. 13352 Alleppey- Dhanbad Bokaro Express is regulated for 45 minutes between Coimbatore – Totiyapalaiyam on 13.04.19 (Saturday).

Train no. 22630 Tirunelveli- Dadar Superfast Express is regulated for 45 minutes at Erode Jn on 10.04.19 (Wednesday).

Train No. 22815 Bilaspur- Ernakulam Superfast Express is regulated for 45 minutes between Jolarpettai- Salem on 16.04.19 (Tuesday)

Train No. 56713 Tiruchchirappalli to Palakkad Town Passenger is regulated for 25 minutes between Karur- Erode on 16.04.19 (Tuesday).

Train No. 56826 Tirunelveli- Erode Passenger will be regulated for 25 minutes between Karur- Chavadipalaiyam on 25.04.2019 (Thursday).