Coimbatore

Parties urge Centre to review decision to shift Govt Press to North

Covai Post Network
October 25, 2017

Urging the Centre to review its decision to shift the Government Press to North India, members from various political parties and organisations observed a fast at Periyanaickenpalayam on Wednesday.

Members belonging to AIADMK (both EPS and TTV factions), DMK, CPI, CPI-M, Congress and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, along with press employees and their family members observed the fast near the bus stand.

“There were reports that the Centre has decided to shift the Government Press that has been functioning here for more than 50 years, with firm printing orders for another four years, to a Northern State. More than 50 people will lose jobs. We submitted petitions to the concerned authorities several times and even staged protests. Still the Government has not withdrawn its decision,” a CPI member said.

DMK Division Secretary Padmalaya Srinivasan, TPDK General Secretary K Ramakrishnan, former CPI-M MP, P.R. Natarajan and former CPI MLA M. Arumugam and several others were present.

