  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Sep 2018, Edition - 1172, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MHA Sources confirm: J&K Panchayat polls on schedule
  • AFSPA Plea in Court: SC hears the plea filed by 700 army officers
  • Activist Sudha Bharadwaj to file for bail at Pune court
  • Murder to be treated as accidental death for insurance claim, says NCDRC
  • Supreme Court’s judgment licence for adultery, says Delhi women’s panel chief
  • SC bats for gender equality, women allowed to enter Sabarimala
Travel

Coimbatore

Passengers of heritage train stranded as landslide occurs at three places on track

Covai Post Network

September 28, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Nearly 150 passengers of Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (MTR) were stranded in the middle of their journey for over two hours on Friday, following stoppage of the services due to landslides that occured between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.

The train, which left Mettupalayam station at 7.10 AM, had to be stopped after Kallar, following landslide on track at three places between Aderley and Hillgrove station, railway sources said.

Rescue team rushed to the area and managed to remove the loose mud and also boulders from the track and train proceeded its onward journey around 9.45 AM, with weekend tourists heaving a sigh of relief, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿