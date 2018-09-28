Passengers of heritage train stranded as landslide occurs at three places on track

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 150 passengers of Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (MTR) were stranded in the middle of their journey for over two hours on Friday, following stoppage of the services due to landslides that occured between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.

The train, which left Mettupalayam station at 7.10 AM, had to be stopped after Kallar, following landslide on track at three places between Aderley and Hillgrove station, railway sources said.

Rescue team rushed to the area and managed to remove the loose mud and also boulders from the track and train proceeded its onward journey around 9.45 AM, with weekend tourists heaving a sigh of relief, they said.