Passengers warned against carrying inflammable objects during train journey

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Recalling a recent incident of some pilgrims performing pooja on a special train and lighting a lamp and camphor leading to dangerous situation, Railway today warned those carrying of inflammable objects like crackers, gas cylinder, acid, petrol and kerosene and any other inflammable article (like camphor) or lighting of any inflammable article during train journey is a punishable offence under the Railway Act 1989 and liable to be punished with fine and imprisonment up to three years.

Railways in a statement requested the co-operation of passengers not to carry any inflammable articles nor indulge in any acts like lighting of lamp or camphor inside or in the vicinity of the train/coaches.

If found carrying, such passengers will be severely punished as per Railway Act 1989.

Steps have also been taken by the Safety Department as well as the Railway Protection Force making the train passengers and rail users aware of the dangers of carrying inflammable articles inside trains.

If any passenger is seen carrying inflammable items, the co-passengers are requested to inform railway staff including TTEs, Coach Attendants, Guards of the Train, Station Managers, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel to save the train passengers from danger.

The passengers can also register a complaint through security help line 182, it said.