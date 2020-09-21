  • Download mobile app
21 Sep 2020
Pediatrics cancer awareness programme by Lions club in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2020

Coimbatore : The Lions club international district 324 B5 today conducted a pediatrics cancer awareness program at its District cabinet office here.

S.Prabhakaran, the District Chairman for the program organised the event.

Dr. Sasi Ranjani, Pediatrics Oncology and Hematology expert, addressed the gathering and highlighted various measures to be followed by the public and members of Lion clubs through video and YouTube, to maintain the restrictions of Covid-19.

While the District Governor, Dhamaraj inaugurated the programme, Vice district governor .Kuppuswamy and 2nd Vice district governor felicitated.

Senior Lion members T Srinivasan, Rajan, Shanmugam and Saravanaraja participated in the programme.

