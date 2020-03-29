People throng fish, meat ,market in Coimbatore. 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Sunday crowd, particularly the non-vegetarian thronged Ukkadam area, in the city from the early hours to buy fish

and meat, throwing to the winds the section 144 imposed in view of the coronavirus scare.

The crowd was more than the usual Sundays, as they were apprehensive whether they could get mutton, which is in short supply due to ban on transportation from district to district and

State to State, merchants said.

Even the requests from the shopkeepers to maintain social distancing and obey the Government’s order, fell in the deaf ears.

However, the scene in rural pockets was different, as the customer were standing in queue at two feet distance to buy fish and meat, they said.

The people to buy vegetables and fruits also violated the rule and were found in large number in front of temporary shops created for their benefit.

Police were also found lenient toward the people in the early hours, but started controlling as it was found difficult due to unorganised parking near the vicinity.