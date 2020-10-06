Person arrested for not paying 9.97 lakh for 21 tons of rice

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police arrested a person for allegedly cheating a rice merchant from Trichy of not paying Rs.9.97 lakh after purchasing

21 tons of rice in 2018.

According to police, Ashraf and Saleem of Podanur had purchased rice in 2018 from Mohammed Tamimun Ansari of Trichy, online without making any advance payment.

As both failed to pay the amount, Ansari came and met Ashraf, who reportedly threatened of dire consequences and refused to pay.

Based on a complaint from Ansari, police arrested Ashraf, who has many cheating cases against him, on Monday and remanded and lodged in the Central Jail.