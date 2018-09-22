  • Download mobile app

22 Sep 2018, Edition - 1166, Saturday

Coimbatore

Persons who underwent live transplant share their experience

Covai Post Network

September 22, 2018

Coimbatore : Department of Hepatology and Liver Transplant of Gem Hospital here today organised a program titled “Celebrating Life”, where the mpersons who have successfully undergone Live transplant participated.

The hospital has so far carried 30 liver transplants, most of them under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme, Dr Anand Vijai, Head of the department said at the function.

A section of persons, who underwent liver transplant spoke about their experience pre and post surgery.

The hospital is the first and only centre in India to perform laparoscopic donor hepatectomy for liver donor transplant, Anand claimed.

This procedure avoids large incision for donor and enables maximum benefit with minimal scars for those willing to donate a part of their liver for their relatives, he said.

