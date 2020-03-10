  • Download mobile app
10 Mar 2020
Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 10, 2020

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in the city Tuesday, after some unidentified persons hurled petrol bomb on the Hindu Munnani office in Kattur in the heart of the city.

The staff, who came to open the office at 10 AM noticed the broken pieces of bottle with petrol smell and informed the office bearers, police said.

On information, police officials, including DCP (Law and Order), Balaji Saravanan rushed to the spot and held inquiry with the Munnani functionaries and also those in the neighbourhood.

Police are also monitoring the surveillance cameras in the vicinity to get clue about the miscreants, with finger print experts pressed into service, they said.

