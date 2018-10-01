PFI activists held for attempting to “occupy NIA office”

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 335 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, including 100 women, were arrested here on Monday when they attempted to “occupy NIA office to protest against what they termed as relentless intimidation and continual torture of Muslim masses” in the name of inquiry in the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary in the city two years ago.

NIA (National Investigating Agency) has taken over from the Tamil Nadu CBCID, the probe in the murder of C Sasikumar, Munnani spokesperson, who was done to death by a four member gang, while he was returning home on the night of September 22 2016.

“NIA has been executing Hinduva agenda of RSS and BJP and working for releasing the Sangh Parivar culprits who are involved in the bomb blasts that happened against National security,” the workers alleged.

The activists, who assembled near South Taluk Office raised slogans against NIA and BJP government at the Centre, alleged that in the name of inquiry, the Agency was asking innocent Muslim youth to appear before it time and again. Also the PFI office bearers are called for enquiry frequently thus leading to “branding them as terrorists in the public eye”.

As decided, the workers marched towards the NIA Office, some 200 metres away from the Taluk Office, to “occupy” the office. However, police, who were deployed in large number, arrested them before reaching their destination.