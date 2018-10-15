Physiotherapy centre under Coimbatore corporation opened

Covai Post Network

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani inaugurated the Sowkhya Physiotherapy Centre of Coimbatore Corporation and Swarga Foundation on Sunday. The centre is at the ward office on Puliakulam Road.

Foundation founder and managing trustee J Swarnalatha said the centre would provide free physiotherapy for persons with neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis, parkinsonism, spinal cord injury and paralysis.

It would be an out-patient facility with a capacity to provide physiotherapy to 20 persons daily. Those wishing to avail of the facility should take an appointment with the in-house physician on Tuesday or Friday.

The Corporation was sharin its space with the foundation. The idea for the project started a year-and-a-half ago as physiotherapy was not affordable for people from the middle and low income groups, officials said.