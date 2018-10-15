  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MJ Akbar files defamation case against prime accuser
  • Zargam Mehdi was known to be close to senior BSP leader Lalji Verma.
  • Kerala HC grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • BJP Minister Jaswant Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being a Pakistan sympathiser
  • Burqa-clad football coach helps Chennai girls shoot for national goals
  • Union Minister MJ Akbar likely to move the court for filing criminal defamation today
  • Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Travel

Coimbatore

Physiotherapy centre under Coimbatore corporation opened

Covai Post Network

October 15, 2018

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani inaugurated the Sowkhya Physiotherapy Centre of Coimbatore Corporation and Swarga Foundation on Sunday. The centre is at the ward office on Puliakulam Road.

Foundation founder and managing trustee J Swarnalatha said the centre would provide free physiotherapy for persons with neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis, parkinsonism, spinal cord injury and paralysis.

It would be an out-patient facility with a capacity to provide physiotherapy to 20 persons daily. Those wishing to avail of the facility should take an appointment with the in-house physician on Tuesday or Friday.

The Corporation was sharin its space with the foundation. The idea for the project started a year-and-a-half ago as physiotherapy was not affordable for people from the middle and low income groups, officials said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿