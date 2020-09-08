Pigeon posts sent to PM, CM from Coimbatore demanding NEET cancellation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of the State wide protest demanding cancellation of NEET, a section of workers of DMK Youth Wing, Tuesday chose a novel method to bring the attention of the Centre and Tamil Nadu Government in this regard, by sending Pigeon Post in Ukkadam in the City.

Led by the district party youth wing organisor Kottai Abbas, kept an effigy of a doctor on a chair and laid a wreath, symbolising performing the last rites of the doctor community.

Claiming that both prime minister, Narendra Modi and State chief minister, K Palanisamy were on their Twitter handles always, the workers released two pigeons carrying messages seeking cancellation of NEET to their address.

The workers, holding placards, raised slogans in support of their demand for cancellation of NEET.

Agitations opposing NEET were held at various parts of the district, in which senior DMK functionaries participated.