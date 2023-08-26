Pioneering PSG Tech celebrates foundation day

Covai Post Network

The foundation day of PSG College of Technology was celebrated in the institute premises on Friday, August 25. The ceremony was graced by the chief guest Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation, Shri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities, Shri. G. R. Karthikeyan, Chairman and Founder Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities, Dr. K. Prakasan, Principal, PSG Tech, Distinguished alumni awardees, Heads of PSG institutions and other senior alumni of the institute.

The foundation day marked the establishment of the first ever private engineering college in Tamil Nadu, 72 years ago, in the early years of the post independence era. On this day, seven of the institute’s distinguished alumni were honoured. The selected alumni were introduced to be the pillars of societal development, who have pursued multidisciplinary research and pushed the boundaries of Science, Technology and Research with their scholastic excellence, values of discipline and service.

The ceremony started with a welcome address by Dr. K. Prakasan, Prinicpal, PSG Tech, followed by Presidential address by the managing trustee. Followed by this, a Coffee Table Book that attempts to document the unique legacy and historic journey of the institution was unveiled by the managing trustee. Seven alumni including Mr. M. Chandrasekar- Chairman, Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dr. K. V. Srinivasan – Managing Director, Premier Mills, Dr. Raj Rajkumar- George Westinghouse Professor, Carnegie Mellon University, Mr. N. Palani Kumanan- Software Engineer, Dow Jones & Co, Dr. N. Anandavalli-Director, CSIR, Mr. Nagarajan Maran- Founder & CEO, Kaar TEchnologies, USA, and Mr. Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S. IPS, Uttarakhand were honoured by the chief guest and the managing trustee. The chief guest for the day, Dr. Samir V. Kamat shared some pearls of wisdom to the intellects and congratulated the PSG & Sons’ charities for their service to nation for the past 97 years and the institute for their kind gesture in honouring the alumni. The occasion was graced by around 2500 people including alumni, invited guests, students, and faculty members of PSG Tech.