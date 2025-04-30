Piramal Finance’s ‘Aaiv’ Now Streaming on JioHotstar and Sun NXT OTT Platforms for Tamil Nadu Audiences

Covai Post Network

‘Aaiv’ presents authentic, real-life stories of customers navigating financial challenges, highlighting Piramal Finance’s dedication to fostering economic inclusion and supporting underserved borrowers.

This initiative reinforces Piramal Finance’s mission to make financial awareness more accessible. By launching on OTT platforms, Piramal Finance aims to bring ‘Aaiv’ to a wider audience across Tamil Nadu and beyond, offering viewers flexibility and convenience.

Rooted in the belief ‘Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hain,’ ‘Aaiv’ highlights the inspiring financial journeys of individuals who have transformed their lives with the proper guidance. With its launch on OTT platforms, Piramal Finance hopes to reach an even wider audience, especially in Tamil Nadu, where the company has built strong connections.

In a heartfelt and inspiring interview hosted by Nizhalgal Ravi, the focus is on Abish Clinton, whose journey to homeownership embodies the virtue of hope. The candid conversation between Nizhalgal Ravi and Abish delved into his emotional and aspirational journey, capturing the resilience and determination that define his story.

‘Aaiv’ is live on JioHotstar and Sun NXT OTT platforms, connecting with a broader audience and amplifying the message of financial inclusion.

Arvind Iyer, Head of Marketing at Piramal Finance, shared, “‘Aaiv’ is more than just a series—it reflects our deep commitment to understanding our customers beyond the paperwork. It’s about recognizing their true intent and aspirations—seeing the humanity behind the numbers. These stories showcase real people who, despite facing adversity, take that crucial step towards financial empowerment and transform their dreams into reality.”

He continued, “With the launch of ‘Aaiv’ on JioHotstar and Sun NXT, we can now share these inspiring stories with an even broader audience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets like Tamil Nadu, where OTT viewership is rapidly growing. ‘Aaiv’ redefines lending by showing that it’s not just about transactions but about empowering individuals to make a change for the better.

Link: Thannambikkaiyin Aaiv! | Piramal Finance | Tamil

Tamil Nadu is one of Piramal Finance’s top five key markets, contributing significantly to its retail AUM. Piramal Finance has served over 43,000 customers in the region. The company has a presence in 48 cities and 58 branches in Tamil Nadu.

With an expansive network of over 514 branches across 13,000 pin codes, Piramal Finance serves more than 4.2 million customers across metro-adjacent areas and Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, which contribute to 80% of its business. This network, complemented by digital innovation, strengthens its mission of bridging gaps in financial access for underserved communities.