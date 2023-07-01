Planning to Handover Quarries to the Government: KCP Chandra Prakash

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Tamil Nadu Crusher and Quarry Owners association is submitted a petition to the Coimbatore District Collector’s office. The Association, led by President and KCP Infra Limited Managing Director Chandra Prakash, expressed their concerns and demand resolutions regarding the ongoing issues faced by quarry owners in the region.

During the meeting, one of the primary concerns raised by the Association was the lack of dialogue from the Tamil Nadu Government’s Department of Mineral Resources and Geology in addressing their grievances.

The quarry owners highlighted that the protests have caused a significant halt in operations, with numerous vehicles and machinery, such as tipper lorries, JCP being immobilized. This has resulted in an estimated revenue loss of approximately many crore rupees at the state level within just five days.

Moreover, the Association expressed their discontent with the government’s actions, stating that licensed quarries were also being penalized along with unlicensed ones. They emphasized that there should be no restrictions on exploration in quarries.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Collector Office on Friday, KCP Infra Limited Managing Director and Association President KCP Chandra Prakash said that if the government fails to take prompt action, the quarry owners will be compelled to hand over their quarries to the government within a week. He criticized the heavy fines imposed on quarry owners, citing an example of a quarry owner in Trichy who was fined 20 crore rupees, while four stone quarries in Karur were collectively fined 45 crore rupees. He questioned the viability of conducting business under such circumstances and strongly condemned the actions taken by authorities in the mining industry.

The quarry owners urged the government to seek a swift and amicable resolution to the ongoing crisis, emphasizing the need for a favorable outcome that would benefit all parties involved. If their demands are not met, they indicated that handing over the quarries to the government would become the only viable option.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the government’s response, hoping for a resolution that will address the concerns of the quarry owners, while ensuring the stability of the mining industry in Tamil Nadu.