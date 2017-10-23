Plea to close down TASMAC outlet at Singanallur

The Bharath Sena on Monday urged District Collector to initiate steps to close down the TASMAC outlet functioning behind the Singanallur bus stand here.
In a petition to T.N. Hariharan, the Sena members alleged that those coming to the outlet abuse the general public who pass through the shop. “They park their vehicles on either side of the road causing traffic jams.
The road has become unsafe for women and children who are targetted by those who come to the outlet,” the members, led by Lotus Manikandan, Coimbatore District Organiser of Bharath Sena, said.
They appealed to the Collector to close down the outlet.
