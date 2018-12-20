  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018
Coimbatore

PM candidate will be decided after LS polls: Congress

Covai Post Network

December 20, 2018

Coimbatore : Senior Congress leader, P C Chacko Thursday said that the party will decide the prime ministerial candidate only after the Lok Sabha elections.

Replying to a specific question on DMK President M K Stalin proposing party president, Rahul Gandhi as prime minister candidate, Chacko told reporters that it will be decided only after the Lok Sabha polls

The main goal was to remove BJP from the power, he said

Chacko, the party’s national secretary was here to address the district party members and spread the message of corruption behind the Rafale deal, said that only a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will bring out the truth.

Government was shunning away from announcing a JPC, he said.

Accusing the Centre of furnishing wrong details with regard to the deal to Supreme Court, which went in its favour, he said that there was concrete evidence that corruption amounting to rs.41,000 crore was behind the deal.

When pointed about the comments of IAF Chief B S Dhanoa that Rafale is a game changer, Chacko said that it showed that he was not not fully aware about it.

