  • Download mobile app
04 Apr 2019, Edition - 1360, Thursday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Union Minister Maneka Gandhi accused BSP chief Mayawati of selling tickets for Rs 15 crore.
  • Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrive in Wayanad.
  • 90% of IL&FS financial service arm’s Rs 19,000-crore assets are NPAs Chowkidar Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • 90% of IL&FS financial service arm’s Rs 19,000-crore assets are NPAs
Travel

Coimbatore

PM Modi to campaign in Covai on April 8

Covai Post Network

April 4, 2019

Coimbatore : Prime Minister Naredra Modi will arrive in the city on April 8, to campaign for the BJP party candidate C P Radhakrishnan.

Mr Modi will address a public meeting on that day, in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, Tamil Manila Congress leader, G K Vasan and Premalatha Vijayakanth of DMDK, will be
participating, BJP state general secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Talking to reporters here, Vanathi said the visit of Party President Amit Shah has generated new enthusiasm among the workers and arrangements have been made to accommodate five lakh people for Modi’s meeting.

Meanwhile, tight security cover will be thrown in and around the venue, Codissia grounds, which the bomb detection squad inspected this afternoon, police said.

Over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue, which is just four kms away from the City Airport.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿