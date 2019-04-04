PM Modi to campaign in Covai on April 8

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Prime Minister Naredra Modi will arrive in the city on April 8, to campaign for the BJP party candidate C P Radhakrishnan.

Mr Modi will address a public meeting on that day, in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, Tamil Manila Congress leader, G K Vasan and Premalatha Vijayakanth of DMDK, will be

participating, BJP state general secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Talking to reporters here, Vanathi said the visit of Party President Amit Shah has generated new enthusiasm among the workers and arrangements have been made to accommodate five lakh people for Modi’s meeting.

Meanwhile, tight security cover will be thrown in and around the venue, Codissia grounds, which the bomb detection squad inspected this afternoon, police said.

Over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue, which is just four kms away from the City Airport.