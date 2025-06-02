PMJ Jewels introduces SuperStar Bracelet, launches new brand campaign featuring Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni

Covai Post Network

PMJ Jewels, South India’s most beloved fine jewellery brand, is about to make a dramatic statement with the launch of their much-awaited PMJ SuperStar Bracelet at their store in Coimbatore amongst the presence of PMJ Jewels elite customers. The new SuperStar Bracelet, a limited edition creation will be available at all PMJ Jewels outlets from May 31st. This Limited Edition Bracelet is thoughtfully crafted for both men and women, celebrating the SuperStar in everyone.

Along with this, a special short film embarking, PMJ Jewels new brand campaign, ‘Celebrating Daughters’ ( in Tamil ), featuring brand ambassadors Superstar Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni,highlighting the bond between fathers and daughters, aligning it with PMJ’s half-saree and bridal jewellery collections was launched at the Coimbatore store. It offers audiences a close look at Sitara’s unique bond with her father, Mahesh Babu making the narrative very real.

The elegant PMJ Jewels SuperStar bracelet created with timeless design and delicate craftsmanship is a symbol of legacy. Its a bold statement of strength, style and resilience reflecting the enduring SuperStar journey of Mahesh Babu. The bracelet is a fusion of elegance and legacy in every inch. With Swiss-sourced rubber, the finest, handpicked rubber from Switzerland and highly stretchable, never breakable material engineered to stretch without snapping, the unique bracelet has shape-retaining durability which maintains form even after years of wear with feather-light feeling on the skin.

With the launch of PMJ SuperStar Bracelet and the new short film with Mahesh Babu, PMJ Jewels embarks on an exciting journey, presenting a fusion of timeless designs and delicate craftsmanship aiming to create a legacy that will hold a special place in the hearts of families today and their generations in the future.

With a deep-rooted commitment to creating jewellery that holds sentimental value for generations, PMJ Jewels has been evoking emotions in the hearts of jewellery lovers that will resonate within families in Tamil Nadu for centuries to come. Each piece in their elegant jewellery collections reflect the brand’s unwavering dedication to artistry, attention to detail, and the enduring beauty of fine jewellery.