31 May 2019, Edition - 1417, Friday
Coimbatore

PMK protests against foreign jobs racket

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2019

Coimbatore : Nearly 100 PMK workers on Friday staged a demonstration in the city to protest against frauds being perpetrated on youths seeking employment overseas,

The workers wanted such fraudsters to be detained under the Goondas Act.

Party’s youth wing secretary, Ashok Srinidhi said that about 300 complaints were registered against fake recruiting agencies and those arrested in cheating were out on bail and they continued to cheat the youths.

Such offenders, he said needed to be detained under Goondas Act so that they do not come out on bail.

He also demanded that such cases should handed over to State CB-CID.

