Poet Abhi receives the Vishnupuram award in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore ; Tamil Poet Abhi was conferred upon the Vishnupuram award for the year 2019 at a function here.

The award carrying a citation and Rs.one lakh was presented to the poet at a function held yesterday.

Vishnupuram award has been constituted to recognize the contribution of the senior Tamil Writers and Poets from the year 2010 onwards by

Vishnupuram literary association.

Jahnavi Barua, an English writer from Assam, Malayalam poet K G Sankarapillai, Tamil authors Jayamohan,Ravi Subramaniam, Perundevi ,

Shwetha Shanmugam participated as special guests.

‘Anthara Nadai’ a documentary on Abhi by K B Vinodh was screened and a book based on the comments by several poets were also released at the function.