Police Commemoration Day observed

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Amalraj led the police force here to pay respect to 10 policemen who laid their lives in a Chinese troops firing in 1959 in Ladakh area.
In the Commemoration Day observed at Police Grounds, Amalraj placed the wreath at a memorial, followed top police officials. A traditional gun salute, by firing 70 rounds, was also given as mark of respect to the martyred police personnel.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakshmi and Superintendent of Police P. Moorthy were among those present.
