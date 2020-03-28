Police, media persons should also be provided with insurance package

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) Saturday advocated for insurance scheme to police and media persons, as was announced by Finance Minister to those in the medial field and sanitation workers fighting to contain Coronavirus across India.

Despite the Governments taking all out efforts to create awareness on the need to contain the outbreak of virus, including lockdown, many

of the population was not not serious about it, KMDK General Secretary, E R Eswaran said in a statement here.

In this situation, police department and media was playing major role by taking the Government’s efforts to the public and need to not not violate the sec 144 and obey the social distancing, he said.

Now people started staying home and are following social distancing after the action by police department and awareness is being created

by media through their channels, he said.

Since the personnel from police and media are likely to be affected by the virus, as they are on streets most of the time, the finance minister should announce a similar insurance package to them also, Eswaran said.