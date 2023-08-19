Politicians Across Party Lines Come On Board To Celebrate Isha’s Gramotsavam Sports Festival

Covai Post Network

Ministers, MLA, party functionaries and many other dignitaries are visiting the match venues to encourage the participants

Politicians across party lines including DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress and others have come forward to showcase their support for Isha Gramotsavam 2023. Isha Gramotsavam is India’s Biggest rural sports festival encouraging non-professionals to come together and enjoy the thrill of competing in sports.

DMK minister Mr Moorthy inaugurated the competition which took place in Alanganallur, in Madurai. Similarly, BJP Minister Mr Saravanakumar inaugurated the competitions in Puducherry.

Apart from this, five DMK MLAs- Sri. Chandran in Tiruttani, Sri. Govindarajan in Gummudipoondi, Sri. Prabhakaran in Perambalur, Sri. Raghuraman in Sathur, and Sri. Murugesan in Paramakudi; three AIDMK MLAs – Sri. K A Pandian in Chidambaram, Sri. Bannari in Bhavanisagar and Sri. K P Anbalagan in Dharmapuri; Congress MLAs – Sri. Rajesh Kumar in Killiyur, and BJP MLA Smt. Saraswathi in Erode participated as Chief Guest and distributed prizes to the winners.

In addition the presence of Hosur’s Mayor Sri. S A Satya (DMK), Nagercoil’s Asst. Mayor Smt Mary Princy Latha (DMK), Congress Party’s District Secretary, Thiru Krishnaswamy Vaandaiyaar and other party representatives, higher officials of the police department, Panchayat Council representatives, and many others have amplified the impact of Isha Gramotsavam in revitalizing the spirit of rural India.

Earlier, the 15th edition of Isha Gramotsavam kicked off in the first week of August and with teams playing the finals in front of the iconic 112-feet Adiyogi at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. The sports festival is being conducted in all the South Indian states and currently, the cluster-level matches are underway. Teams winning cluster-level matches will advance to divisional-level matches before proceeding to play the grand finale.

In Tamil Nadu, the Volleyball games for Men and the Throwball tournaments for Women began on the 12th and 13th of August. The much-awaited Kabaddi matches will begin at the end of this month.

Isha Outreach, which is organising the Gramotsavam has been recognized as National Sports Promotion Organization ( NSPO ) by the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs. In the year 2018, Isha Outreach received the “Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar” award from the Hon’ble President of India for Sports Development. Sports celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic medallist Rajavardhan Singh Rathore and Karnam Malleshwari have earlier participated as special guests in the finals of the sports festival. Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Virender Sehwag, and Shikhar Dhawan have voiced support for Isha Gramotsavam.