Pollachi government hospital maternity ward closed after women test positive

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The maternity ward in Pollachi Government Hospital is closed temporarily, after three women and a child got infected and tested positive for Covid-19, the district collector, K Rajamani said today.

The three women, admitted only for delivery had contacted the virus even as many others affected had travel history, Rajamani told reporters here after inspecting the Rapid Test camp for press and media persons.

COnsidering this, there was suspicion that the ward could have been infected and hence has been closed down, he said adding that the doctors and nurses in the wards were isolated.

Stating that 10 locations in the city and eight in the district were idenfitied as hotspots, Rajamani said that transport arrangements were made to take the persons in these area if they exhibit symptoms.

He said that already 1,000 of 2,000 rapid teset kits were used for testing and another 1,200 kits were expected soon.

Over 100 media persons were tested at the camp today and staff of the collectorate will be tested tomorrow, Rajamani said.