09 Jul 2019, Edition - 1456, Tuesday
Travel

Coimbatore

Power disruption at Kovilpalayam

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2019

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Kovilpalayam substation on July 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Sarkar Samakulam, Kovilpalayam , Kurumbapalayam , Manickampalayam Co India side, Vaiyampalayam, Agrahara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondaiyampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam and Mondikalipudur will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to finish work on time so as not to cause discomfort to the public.

